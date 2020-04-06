Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer said almost 40-percent of those confirmed positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

As of 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Dr. Barabara Yaffe says the province has reported a total of 4,347 cases with over 50-percent of the cases in the Greater Toronto Area.

There are at least 46 outbreaks in long term care centres and account for 56 of the province’s 132 deaths.

Dr. Yaffe also acknowledged that the province’s lab no longer has a backlog, with 329 cases under investigation and 3,500 tests done over the past 24 hours.