During the COVID-19 state of emergency, Ontario’s first responders will know if you have the virus. The province will be providing police officers, paramedics, and firefighters information about people infected with COVID-19. They will be given names, ages, and addresses.

Deputy Premier Christine Elliot said, “First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect Ontarians and they are at great risk of being directly exposed to COVID-19 as they fulfill their frontline duties. We must do everything in our power to ensure the health and well-being of those working on the frontlines and provide them with the tools they need to do their jobs and keep Ontarians safe.”

The province says there will be a strict protocol to limit access to the information and once the state of emergency is lifted the data will no longer be available.