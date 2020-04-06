MUSKOKA, ON-Three new charges have been introduced under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) that could charge people and businesses for not following the COVID-19 prevention measures issued by the Government.

The three new charges include the continued operation of non-essential businesses, gatherings of more than five people depending on the situation and not complying when police request a screening.

Staff Sergeant Carolle Dionne with the OPP said that the charges will be enforced by police when they either receive a tip from the public or during their routine operations. People are being encouraged to call the police at their non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 if they see any non-essential businesses continue to operate and gatherings of more than five people.

The fines for each charge vary but the minimum people may have to pay is $750.00. “The fines work the same as a parking ticket when they are issued,” said Dionne. The officer said that depending on how serious the charge is, they could go up to three years of jail time or a $1,000,000.00 fine. This type of charge according to Dionne would only be given is life was put in risk. She explained that if someone was confirmed to be a case of COVID-19 and they “willfully and recklessly” infect someone else, the charge could come into effect.

Any non-essential businesses or corporations that are caught to still be operating will be given a fine depending on which type they are. Businesses will be charged $750.00 to $1,000.00 and corporations can face up to $500,000.00 if a guilty plea is reached in court.

Depending on the circumstance, if a group of over five is spotted by an officer, the group will be told to disband and go amongst their day. If an officer has to come back and enforce the law again, fines of at least $750.00 could be laid.

Under the federal Quarantine Act, a charge can be given of $750.00 to $1,000.00 to someone if they refuse to participate in screening if an officer requests it. If someone tries to intervene and stop the screening, that person could be charged $1,000.00

Dionne said that just like a regular ticket, there will be options at the bottom letting someone know how they can pay it or take it to court to contest it.

When asked if Dionne feels these new charges will help promote physical distancing, she said she was unsure but encourages people to distance themselves willingly and do not have an officer administer a fine.