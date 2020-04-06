MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is concerned about the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to medical workers.

Despite City News reporting that Doug Ford said that Ontario will run out of PPE in one week, Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner said that he was not aware of a time limit but is concerned about how much is available.

“We are in a very difficult situation in regards to PPE and the province is well aware of this,” said Gardner.

The doctor said he understands that the government is doing everything they can to procure more protective equipment and is aware there is a desire to look at saving, reprocessing, sterilizing, and resuing medical masks.

Gardner said that the situation is worrisome as they need masks to protect health care workers and patients to ensure the virus is unwillingly spread.

