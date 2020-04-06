The Mayor of Huntsville is reminding residents to abide by provincial and federal health rules during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Mayor Karin Terziano said that she’s noticed a lack of discipline in the community when it comes to people using physical distancing practices when they’re out and about.

“People just aren’t following the rules,” Terziano said. “People are associating with people outside of their immediate household and my message is, if you’re not following the rules, you need to start because you are putting everyone in the community at risk.”

On Thursday, the town reiterated that residents should avoid all recreational and outdoor amenities, following the province’s order from March 30 that these areas will be closed until further notice.

Terziano says that some residents have been taking down the signage in these areas – which is showing a lack of respect toward the town’s guidelines.

“That’s unfortunate that people would do that,” Terziano said. “We’ve put them back up and we’ve had to lock some gates and put caution tape out. People just need to respect the fact that these areas are closed. Just because they are not an enclosed building does not give you the right to go into them when they are closed.”

With the upcoming Easter weekend, Terziano knows it will be a difficult time for families to be apart but notes it’s for the greater good.

If you want to be a part of the solution to stopping the spread, she notes it’s now more important than ever to embrace physical distancing.

“Easter usually is about family gatherings but we do not do that right now. We are supposed to stay apart and use digital media to see each other. It’s going to be a totally different Easter than we are used to but people have to respect the rules.”

A special electronic council meeting gets underway tonight at 6 p.m., to discuss capital projects that staff may defer until next year due to the impacts of COVID-19.

You can stream the meeting here.