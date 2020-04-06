Ontario parents will be getting a one-time payment to help offset child care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and while schools are closed.

The new Support for Families initiative will give parents $200 per child 0 to 12 years of age, and $250 for those 0 to 21 years of age with special needs.

“During this extraordinary time, we’re doing everything we can to support parents to keep everyone safe and ensure our children continue to learn and stay mentally active,” said Premier Ford. “This one-time funding will allow parents to access additional tools for our kids to use while at home and studying remotely. I want to remind everyone to stay at home and only go out if absolutely necessary. It’s the only way we are going to defeat this terrible virus.”

You can apply online here, but if you are already receiving Support for Parents payments through direct deposit you do not have to apply again.