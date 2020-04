Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 309 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number in the province to 4,347.

That number of new cases is the lowest since March 31st as Canada’s Public Health Officer warned again yesterday this week is critical to flattening the curve of the spread of the virus.

There have been 1,624 people who have recovered,132 deaths and over 74,000 people tested negative.