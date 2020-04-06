MUSKOKA, ON-The local health unit (SMDHU) has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka, bringing the total in the Simcoe-Muskoka region to 87.

The cases include a woman in her 60’s in Gravenhurst who is currently hospitalized after travelling to the United States and a Muskoka Lakes man in his 80’s who is also hospitalized after travelling to the United States as well.

If you think you may have the COVID-19 virus, read more here to find out how to book an appointment with the assessment centre.