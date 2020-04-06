Muskoka, ON – The District of Muskoka is letting you know about changes occurring to waste collection due to COVID-19.

Earlier today, in a news release, the District said its priority is to maintain waste collection services while taking extra precautions to protect the health of essential workers and the needs of the community.

Waste collection facilities remain open, but the District says it is requesting that residents postpone non-essential trips and only drop off waste when absolutely necessary.

If you are self-isolating, stay home per direction from Public Health officials.

The District is also advising holding onto items and avoiding unnecessary ‘spring cleaning’.

For curbside collection:

Garbage must be securely contained in a garbage bag, tied and sealed. Loose garbage inside cans and roadside bins will not be collected.

Recycling still must be sorted. If you’re using bags, clear/transparent bags they must be tied and sealed. Blue boxes continue to be collected but please secure materials, don’t overflow boxes, and stack them to prevent litter. Organics must be bagged in compostable bags, tied and sealed inside green bins.

You’re asked to ensure the safety of crews.

Only set out what you need to as bi-weekly bag and weight limits are still being enforced. It’s important to maintain physical distancing by not approaching the collection vehicle or operators.

You should also ensure extra precaution when disposing of certain items. Place used tissues, paper napkins and paper towels in a bag and dispose of them in the garbage if you or someone in your household is sick or self-isolating. Face masks and protective gloves should also be thrown in the garbage.

At waste drop-off facilities:

Only essential visits should be made and the District is reminding you to follow Public Health instructions on hand washing/sanitizing after visits. Maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres at all times while on-site.

Additionally, facilities are only taking cashless payments at this time.

The District asks you to prepared for changes.

All reuse buildings are closed and Ridout (Dorset) Transfer Station is temporarily closed. The blue box exchange program is also temporarily suspended.

Additionally, the Household Hazardous Waste program is temporarily closed, so you’re being asked to hold onto household hazardous waste and not to put it in the garbage or down the drain.

Collection of donations via community drop-off bins is suspended and bin site users are asked to check here for updates.

For the latest updates on all program and service impacts, and to learn more about the actions taken in response to COVID-19, visit the District of Muskoka’s website.