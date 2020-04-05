Another person has died at a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon.

That brings the total number to 24 deaths at Pinecrest Nursing Home. It is believed to be the largest outbreak in the province. The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health said over two dozen staff members are infected with COVID-19. It is reported that a third of the residents in the 65-bed home have the virus.

Tonight (Sunday) at 6:00 p.m. Canadians are banding together to support the small town in central Ontario and their frontline workers by singing the Tragically Hip’s “Bobcaygeon” on their front porches. The event is being spearheaded by the Hip cover band the Tragically Hits.