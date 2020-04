Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 408 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 4,038 cases so far.

There have been 119 deaths and 523 are in hospital.

There have been over 72,000 people that have tested negative and 1,449 have recovered.