In a press release, the hardware giant says in accordance with new COVID-19 measures announced by the Ontario government it is closing the doors on its 203 stores to the public. Customers will still have the ability to shop online or by using the company’s new curbside pickup service. For online customers, the company is offering home delivery.

“We are committed to doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While Ontarians will not be permitted to shop in-store, our customers will still be able to access many of the essential products they need online and can choose either Ship to Home or our newly launched Curbside Pick Up,” said Greg Hicks, President, and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation.

The stores closed on Saturday and will stay closed for a minimum of 14 days.

Service centres and Canadian Tire gas stations will stay open as well as stores in other provinces.