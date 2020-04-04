Ontario has issued another province-wide Emergency Alert. It was broadcast on radio, televisions and on mobile devices just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The message read: “Stop the spread. COVID-19 can be deadly. The time to act is NOW. Everyone but essential workers need to stay home. Only go out if absolutely necessary to pick up groceries, prescriptions or go to a medical appointment. Ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endanger lives. Protect yourself and others. Stay home.”

It then gave the Ontario government COVID-19 web address which you can find here.

Ford said earlier today if it takes mass messages every day to save even one life he is willing to do it. The first Emergency Alert was sent on March 27th telling travellers returning to the province to go straight home.