The deaths bring to 22 the number of people who have died at the Pinecrest Nursing Home.

“This is an especially trying time for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” Mary Carr said in a news release.

This news comes after four people died yesterday at the same home. There are 65 beds at the home.

All the deaths except one are that of residents, the exception is the wife of a resident that volunteered there.

There are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 in retirement residences across Ontario.