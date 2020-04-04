The province is trying to keep workers and employers connected through the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is now a new web portal that will allow potential employees to connect with employers in the agri-food sector in an effort to keep grocery store shelves full.

“Right now, there are important jobs that need to be filled across the food supply chain and we are looking for individuals who embody the Ontario spirit to step up and provide an essential service,” said Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “From farm to fork, it’s these dedicated heroes in the agri-food sector who are working through this difficult period each and every day to keep food on our kitchen tables.”

The province said the need for employees right across the food supply chain remains strong even during the pandemic.

To apply for work in the agri-food sector click here.