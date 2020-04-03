Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer followed this morning’s projection numbers saying our actions are already making a difference.

Dr. David Williams says what we have done until now has had a big impact, and Ontarians should take credit for that. He said today’s data reveal shows just how necessary it is to stick to distancing measures and follow public health advice. Dr. Williams says the public should emulate how hospital staff is strictly following public health measures. He says our task is ahead of us, and we need to work towards that even further, specifically this weekend with better weather.

Dr. Williams says as travel based cases decline and close contact cases increase, it will become essential for anyone who does test positive to know exactly who they have spent time within the last few weeks.

He says it will be critical for you to know exactly who exposed you to COVID-19 and who you may have exposed.