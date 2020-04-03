In the ongoing effort to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Township of Muskoka Lakes is extending the closure of facilities to the public and has cancelled all regular Council, Standing Committee, Committee of Adjustment and Advisory Committee meetings until further notice.

Facility closures include the Municipal Office, Bala and Port Carling Arenas, Community Centres, Public Libraries and Public Works Yards.

Those impacted by cancellations and closures will be contacted directly and all refunds will be honoured.

Township services will continue to be offered online through the Township website, email and over the phone where possible.

In a press release, Mayor Phil Harding says they recognize the impact that these decisions have on facility users, but the precaution is necessary to help keep people safe.

“The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing and we will continue to adjust our services according to the recommendations of health authorities.”

The Township is reminding residents that areas such as playgrounds, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, beaches, skateboard parks, picnic areas, outdoor community gardens, park shelters, and other outdoor amenities are also closed until further notice following the province’s emergency order on March 30.

Green spaces in parks and trails remain open for walkthrough access, but residents are reminded to maintain a safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others.

Muskoka Lakes is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, in order to protect employees and the community.

Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Government of Ontario COVID-19.

The province has also implemented a Fire Ban across Muskoka, which includes Muskoka Lakes, which came into effect after midnight this morning.

The Township will update its website with any changes to services as a result of COVID-19.

Muskoka Lakes will also hold a Special Council Meeting electronically on April 15, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Further details will be available on the Township website.