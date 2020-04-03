Thousands of the province’s construction workers will be off the job tomorrow (Saturday) by midnight. The Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford says all industrial construction sites that are not building essential infrastructure projects will have to shut down and the few left operating will be under vigilant inspection for safety.

Ford also spoke to the projection data released earlier this afternoon. He called the numbers, “drastic, stark, and sobering. They tell a story of Ontario’s fight against COVID-19. The reality is the early chapters of our story have already been written.” Ford said we can write the last chapters by continuing to follow the advice of health officials and stay home, self-isolate, continue to practice physical-distancing and limit gatherings to five people or less.

Ford said the numbers present a very serious situation, “We need to listen to what the data tells us. Take the warning seriously, the situation is extremely serious. Everything we have done so far is working, staying at home and keeping our distance the numbers clearly show that we have collectively saved thousands of lives. But there are 1,600 people who need us to continue to do what we are doing.”

The projection data shows that there could be 1,600 deaths and 80,000 cases of COVID-19 by then end of April.