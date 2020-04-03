Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions has transitioned its available services for Child and Youth Mental Health in the district, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While their offices are closed SMFC has opened virtual support resources for youth ages 0-17 and their families for those dealing with mental health struggles.

Manager of Child and Youth Mental Health for SMFC Jocelyn Wing says there has never been a situation quite like the one society is currently facing and everyone needs support in different ways.

“I think it’s important for us to be patient with ourselves and understanding with ourselves in knowing that especially right now, that there is absolutely no stigma in reaching out,” Wing said.

SMFC says it has transitioned its free walk-in clinic to tele-counselling, where an on-call therapist is available each day to book appointments, which take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 am–4:30 pm.

Wing says they’ve never provided services via this type of medium before but given circumstances, she feels they are adapting well.

“We’re connecting clients with therapists and we are trying to use compliant and secure platforms so that our clients’ information is safe and secure,” Wing said. “And overall, the experience has been very good and positive.”

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a webchat will also be available from 11:30 am–1 pm and again from 3 pm–5 pm to provide youth with the opportunity to chat online about any problems they might have.

The chat is staffed by a small team trained to listen and answer questions about child and youth mental health.

SMFC Director of Communications and Community Relations Melanie McLearon notes that these avenues can help you understand issues you might be facing and what to do next.

“So we have been working on this for a while but now we’re really excited to offer another source and a way for youth who might be experiencing some challenges right now and want to talk to somebody about how they are feeling,” McLearon said.

To speak with a professional and/or to arrange for a no-fee counselling session, you can call 705-645-4426 ext.6270.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a child and youth mental health crisis, SMFC encourages you to call 1-844-287-9072 or contact police.