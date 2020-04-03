GRAVENHURST, ON-A staff member at the Beaver Creek Institution has been confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

Kyle Wallor from Correctional Services Canada said that the staff member is currently self-isolating but was not able to identify their age range or how they became infected. To limit the spread of COVID-19 however, the institution has undergone thorough cleaning.

Wallor said that Correctional Services has set up an assessment unit where offenders spend 90 days to ensure they do not develop symptoms before they arrive at the institution.

To further ensure the virus does not spread, when new inmates arrive they are self-isolated.

Correctional Services said the safety and security of both their staff and inmates are important and are taking the current COVID-19 situation very seriously.