MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Builders’ Association is aiming to raise $100,000.00 in pledges to support various community organizations that help residents in Muskoka and Parry Sound during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vice President of the Association Thomas Cowden told the MyMuskokaNow.Com newsroom that the $100,000.00 is going to be spread out among the Manna Food Bank, the Table Soup kitchen Foundation, Harvest Share Community Food Program, West Muskoka Food Bank, Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, and the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation.

Cowden said this initiative started after they realized the increase of COVID-19 cases in Muskoka and decided to donate to the food banks that are in need. “We also heard about the spikes in domestic violence so the shelters are going to need our support as well and the hospitals are going to be overwhelmed with patients and they will need supplies.”

What started as a builders only initiative, Cowden said everyone is welcome to donate. The Association is accepting donations in three different ways including a GoFundMe page here, e-transfers and cheques. If you would like to send a transfer, you can send it to info@muskokabuilders.com and more information about sending cheques can be asked at the same address. Tax receipts will only be available for those who donate through e-transfers and cheques.