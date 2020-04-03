A traffic stop has led to drug charges for a Huntsville woman.

Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop shortly after midnight this morning after observing concerning driving on Main Street East.

As a result of the interaction and subsequent investigation, police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old female passenger from Huntsville.

She faces two charges including possession of a schedule 1 substance as well as obstruction of a peace officer.

The woman was released on an undertaking to appear in a Huntsville courtroom.

She’ll be before a judge on June 17.