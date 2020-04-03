Thursday saw the official opening of the Paramedic and Fire Station 1 in Bracebridge. (Doug Crosse Photo)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A small show off support is set to happen this afternoon to salute front line health care workers.

The Bracebridge OPP, Fire Services and Muskoka Paramedic Services will be driving along a route from Manitoba St. to Ann St. at 2:15 p.m. The parade will then head to the front doors of the emergency room of the Bracebridge Hospital and end at the front entrance.

Detachment Commander of Bracebridge OPP Michael Burton said that the show of support is a great idea as these workers are at the front lines dealing with the current situation. “It is an excellent opportunity to express our appreciation and recognition for what they do day in and day out.”

Burton said everyone in the show of support will be physically distancing themselves as they will be in separate vehicles with their lights flashing and sirens going off.