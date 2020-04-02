The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

Huntsville is reminding residents that a provincial order is requiring all recreational and outdoor amenities are closed until further notice.

Town staff has received reports of residents continuing to use sports fields, playgrounds and sport courts.

In a release, the town is asking you to obey posted signage and refrain from entering the designated area and avoid all group gatherings.

The town notes it is essential these emergency orders are followed in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

If you see a suspected violation, you’re encouraged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

A full list of recreational and outdoor amenities is included in Ontario’s March 30th emergency order.

Residents are being asked to use caution when passing through all public amenities as they are not being sanitized at this time.

The town notes any public space residents are asked to practice physical distance of 2 metres, have no more than 5 people and wash or sanitize your hands before and after use.

It’s also being asked that residents stay home whenever possible so you can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

For all District of Muskoka and local area municipal program and service impacts visit the district’s website.

For the most up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.