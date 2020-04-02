Muskoka, ON – The South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club have teamed up with the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation to keep hospital staff fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club was recently approached by the foundation to help provide meal services for medical providers and support staff.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, General Manager and Director of Golf at the club Mark DeActis says their board and staff were extremely supportive to help out and they decided to take a lead on the initiative.

He says the club, along with the Foundation and volunteers have begun delivering fresh sandwiches daily to staff at the hospital and the reaction has been overwhelming.

“Being the golf industry, we weren’t scheduled to open until early May,” DeActis said. “So, this allows time to pass and keeps us occupied while we get ready and it really just allows us time to prepare for whenever we do open.”

DeActis notes what while they may not be able to physically help at the hospital; they wanted to find a creative way to assist.

He says while the initiative is a small act, it’s a testament to the tight-knit relationship the community has.

There’s been a lot of support and I think that support parlayed into our community taking action. Reaching out to the Foundation and their emergency response fund and donating.”

Those who’d like to get involved can contribute to the emergency response fund online or by contacting the Foundation at 705-605-4404 ext. 3193.