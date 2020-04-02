GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has set a date to start its annual spring sidewalk and street sweeping program.

Starting April 6th, the program aims to clean all of the urban sidewalks and streets of sand and other debris that was deposited over the winter.

To ensure the program goes smoothly, the town is asking people to not leave their vehicles overhand onto the road or sidewalk, move all recreational equipment off the sidewalks and roads, make sure no garbage or recycling containers will be in the way, and to not push any debris or dirt piles onto the road as the sweeper will not effectively clean it.

As the program will take several weeks to complete, the town will provide updates on its sweeping.