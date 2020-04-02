MUSKOKA, ON-In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is encouraging everyone to limit how many family members are over during the Easter holidays.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner is advising that people only have their immediate family over for Easter. “Immediate family, in this case, are the people who actually reside in the house.”

While not prohibited, Gardner said that it is a risk welcoming in other family members who may be travelling as they could be carrying a dormant form of the virus.

