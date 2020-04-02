Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

MUSKOKA, ON-The local health unit (SMDHU) has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases is Muskoka.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner confirmed that the two include a Huntsville woman in her 50’s who is self-isolating after coming in close contact with another case and a woman in her 20’s from Muskoka Lakes who is self-isolating while the SMDHU identifies how she became infected.

Gardner said that people must keep up the physical distancing, diligent hand washing and self-monitoring for virus symptoms.

To stay up to date on current COVID-19 cases, visit the SMDHU site here.

If you feel you may have COVID-19 symptoms, read our story here about how to schedule an appointment with the assessment centres.