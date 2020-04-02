MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP have arrested a man and charged him with driving impaired.

On March 31st police received a complaint about a possible impaired driver going Northbound on Highway 11.

The OPP eventually found the vehicle in Emsdale and arrested the 55-year-old from Muskoka Lakes Township.

The driver was charged with serval offences including driving while impaired, taking the vehicle without the owner consenting and driving while under suspension.

The accused is set to appear in court on June 25th.