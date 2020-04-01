Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer updated the province’s case numbers, with a total of 426 new confirmed cases.

In her daily update, Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that out of 2,392 cases in Ontario, almost 30-percent have recovered, 332 are in hospital, 20 more patients require intensive care and 16 more people are on ventilators.

When asked why the total number of 37 deaths reported by the province doesn’t equal the deaths reported by individual public health units which totals almost 60 deaths, Dr. Yaffe was surprised at the near 20 patient discrepancy, but she said as the health units update their data with the province, that number should become accurate.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer warns that as the number of new cases a day increases, so will the number of patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care. Dr. David Williams says as we see the effect of returning travellers who are ill, many of those individuals may very well need hospitalization.

He also updated the number of tests done in the province, with close to 58,000 tests done to date and over 6,000 done over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Williams said that as the province continues to procure labs and testing reagents, lab capacity will get higher.

