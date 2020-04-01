MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Fire Cheifs are advising residents that the “No Day Time” burning laws are now in effect.

Bracebridge Fire Chief Murray Medley said they are asking residents to observe the no daytime burning rules and adhere to any burning bans that are put in place.

Despite some snow still being on the ground, conditions can change rapidly this time of year. “This is the time of the year that conditions can become dangerous until we get the green-up in the forests,” said Medley.

While the Forest Fire Danger Rating is currently low in Muskoka, a total fire ban may be put in effect in the coming weeks as there may be lower staffing levels and rapidly changing weather conditions.

For the Daily Fire Danger Rating, you can call 1-877-847-1577.