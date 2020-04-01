MUSKOKA, ON-Precautionary steps are being taken in response to a potential respiratory outbreak at the Pines long-term care home.

The District of Muskoka has confirmed that yesterday, four residents in the home developed mild respiratory symptoms.

According to the district, immediate steps were taken to ensure care for those four residents remains at the highest quality while protecting the health and safety of other residents and staff.

The symptomatic residents were moved to an isolated area of the home while the potential respiratory outbreak is under investigation.

District Chair John Klinck said they are sharing this development because they know that the community is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and how it may impact residents and staff at the Pines long-term care home. “Ensuring our residents and staff are safe and in a healthy environment is our first priority.”

Commissioner of Health Services Norm Barette said staff have been in contact with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to ensure they have taken all the appropriate precautions. “Diagnostic swabs were taken on all four residents and according to Public Health, the results will be available in the next 24 hours.”

Staff are taking measures to ensure the health of everyone a home including restricting all visitors, volunteers and non-essential health care personnel except for compassionate reasons. All residents will be screened twice a day and all staff will be screened at the beginning of each of their shifts.

Daily updates will be provided to residents, their families, staff and the community until further notice and additional information can be viewed here.