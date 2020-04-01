GRAVENHURST, ON-Three people from Gravenhurst have been charged by the OPP after a drug search.

On March 31st, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, the Bracebridge and Huntsville OPP, the Central Region Emergency Response Team, and the Central Region Canine Unit conducted a drug search in the Town of Gravenhurst.

As a result of the search, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, Canadian money, and a prohibited knife were seized and the two 37-year-olds and the 47-year-old were charged with several counts of possessing drugs with the intent of trafficking and possessing an unauthorized weapon.

The accused are set to appear in court on June 9th.