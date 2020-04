Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

It’s the largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ontario so far.

The province is reporting 426 new cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning.

The 21.7 percent increase brings the provincial total to 2 thousand 3 hundred 92 confirmed cases, with 689 patient recoveries and over 3 thousand cases still pending.

Overnight, 4 more deaths were reported in Ontario for a total of 37 deaths.

The province has tested more than 57 thousand people by late Tuesday.