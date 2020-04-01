MUSKOKA, ON-In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect health care providers, a donation campaign is being launched to collect special medical supplies.

The campaign that is being organized by the County of Simcoe, the District of Muskoka and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is seeking to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical supplies that are essential to protect medical staff and patients.

As health and emergency services like paramedicine, long-term care, home and community care, hospitals, and public health have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, there is an increased need for PPE. To help counteract this dramatic increase in medical supplies and equipment, the campaign is asking strong local businesses and community members to consider donating to front line workers.

The donations that are being accepted include N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, protective goggles or safety glasses, latex-free gloves, reusable or disposable gowns, medical thermometers, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and hand soap.

SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said the health unit is calling on the community to help ensure the supply of PPE and medical equipment stocks to meet the demands over the coming weeks.

If any businesses or community members are looking to donate items, they can email emergencymanagement@smdhu.org and for more information on where to send donations, they can visit the SMDHU site here.