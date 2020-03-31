The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

Huntsville will be extending closures to all park recreational and outdoor amenities, effective immediately.

The town announced in a press release Tuesday that all town facilities, amenities and programming closures and cancellations have been extended until further notice to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In line with Ontario’s March 30th emergency order and other towns in the district, the closures will include playgrounds, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, off-leash dog parks, beaches, skateboard and BMX parks, picnic areas, outdoor exercise equipment, condo parks and gardens and other outdoor recreational amenities.

Signs will be posted throughout the community to advise residents to refrain from using these locations, including the floating section of Hunters Bay Trail.

The town notes it recognizes the importance of outdoor activity and exercise and as a result, green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas will remain open for walkthrough.

You’re asked to maintain at least 2 metres of safe physical distance when using these green spaces.

The town is also reminding you to wash your hands consistently and disinfect any objects and surfaces as needed.

Health update information can be found by visiting the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

A full list of closures and cancellations as a result of COVID-19 can be found here.