Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical officer said as of Tuesday, March 31st at 3:00 p.m., 291 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

During the province’s daily update, Dr. Barbara Yaffe says out of those hospitalized, 125 are in Intensive Care and out of those; 82 require ventilators. She says, 10 long-term care centres have had COVID-19 outbreaks, with 11 of Ontario’s 33 deaths that of patients or close contacts of residents.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer expects the number of cases to continue to rise over the next few days.

In his daily update, Dr. David Williams said the number of cases caused by travel will start to decline as people travel less.

He stressed the province’s main concern is the spread of COVID-19 in long term facilities, because of the high mortality rate in people 70 years of age or older.

Dr. Williams also urged people not to drive to their seasonal homes saying that going to smaller rural communities will put unprecedented stress on their supply chains and health services. He said if you must go up there for insurance reasons, only stay the night and then head back.

**With files from Mo Fahim