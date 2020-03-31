BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce has released the results of its first survey that analyzes the impact the COVID-19 virus has on local businesses.

Collected between March 16th and the 22nd, the chamber found that local businesses are hurting and uncertain about how they are going to survive.

Some of the key statistics include 81 percent of the businesses surveyed showed they have seen a decline in work, 96 percent had adjusted their hours and 80 percent said they felt like they could last 60 days or less.

Executive Director of the chamber Brenda Rhodes told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that a few services are available to businesses who are suffering including Emergency Benefits as well as credit supports from the banks and loans that are interest-free for up to a year. A full list of services and how to apply can be viewed on the chamber website here.

Rhodes suggests to the residents that want to help out businesses that they should try purchasing online and spend money locally. “People can use the take out services that some businesses are providing, they can contact their favourite businesses to see if they can buy a gift card and they should get ready to spend money locally when this is over.”

Businesses are encouraged to take part in the chamber’s surveys here so they can get a more thorough idea of the impact the virus is having on the community.