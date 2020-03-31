The province has announced the second step of the Learn at Home program. This program is geared to make sure each student has an opportunity to continue to take classes at home while schools remain closed until at least May 4th.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep students safe from COVID-19 – which is why we have extended the school closure period and why we have unveiled a teacher-led program that keeps students learning while at home,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “By providing clarity for parents, enhancing support for students and enabling the teacher-student relationship, we are ensuring our children continue to safely learn – providing some sense of stability and hope for them amid this difficulty.”

The province will work with school boards to get the program launched and will supply school-owned laptops and proper technology to students as needed.

Lecce added it is the ministry’s intention to salvage the school year if even by using nontraditional learning methods, “It will require all of us to work together for the good of the students.”

Here is a list of expectations for the education community to implement the second-phase: