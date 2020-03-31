MUSKOKA, ON-In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Towns of Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst are closing park amenities until further notice.

Following the emergency order made by the Ontario Government on March 30th, all recreational and outdoor amenities are to close to the public. This closure includes sports courts, fields, disc golf, skate parks, playgrounds, picnic shelters, and other park facilities.

Mayor Graydon Smith told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this is all to reduce the chance of people clustering together and expects this to last for some time. “This is an expected next step. We have seen over the past two weeks that the Province of Ontario and the federal government have taken increased measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and you have to limit the mobility of people in this case.”

While people are still encouraged to go out for walks as open spaces and parks are still open, town staff from the public works department will be posting signs at all locations throughout the communities advising people to refrain from using park amenities until further notice.

The Town of Bracebridge will be posting updates here, Huntsville will be posting here and Gravenhurst will be updating here.