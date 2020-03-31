BRACEBRIDGE, ON-In order to help families who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town of Bracebridge has donated $5,000 to the Manna Food Bank.

President of the Manna Food Bank Sam Robinson said that this donation will help them keep their shelves stocked as they prepare for what they expect to be a dramatic increase in the number of people in need. “At Manna, we are adapting our approach of reaching those who suddenly find themselves in need during these unsettling times.”

Town staff have also been supporting the food bank by assisting with the collection of food from grocery stores. “Public Works Department staff were made available to collect our weekly grocery order from local sources when our long-standing team had to withdraw their services due to the virus. The potential for this support to continue as we deal with the impact of the virus is extremely important to Manna,” said Robinson.

As the impact the virus has on the community continues to develop, the town said that it is anticipated that over 600 families will be looking for support from the food bank.

Mayor Graydon Smith said that he is grateful for the service that the food bank provides to the residents of Bracebridge. “All members of the council and I are pleased to support the food bank in this way.”

If families are in need of the food bank, they can call 705-646-0114 or email info@mannafoodbank.ca.