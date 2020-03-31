Huntsville is reminding residents to be cautious around water bodies in the community during the spring thaw.

With warmer temperatures on the way, flows and water levels are beginning to rise and the town is actively monitoring levels and is reminding residents to use caution while maintaining close supervision of children and pets.

Huntsville and officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they will continue to monitor levels and updates will be provided as required.

For more information on floods, you are encouraged to go to the province’s website.

If you have any questions about the thaw in Huntsville, visit the town’s website.