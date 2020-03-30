YMCA of Simcoe-Muskoka is continuing efforts to help people reach their potential through virtual resources and supports.

In a press release on Monday, the organization announced a series of online fitness classes called ‘YThrive Home’, featuring YMCA fitness trainers from all over Canada providing workouts designed to be done from the comfort of your home.

While most of its facilities are closed as the result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, CEO Rob Armstrong says the health and safety of their staff, volunteers, community and residents are the number one priority.

“Although we have closed all of our physical buildings and have put gym memberships and child care payments on hold, the YMCA remains committed to building healthy communities across Simcoe County and the Districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound,” Armstrong said.

The initiative is in partnership with YMCAs across the country.

New workouts are being added regularly and in the coming days, the Y will be adding children’s programming and personal wellness resources to the platform.

These resources are being provided free of charge and are available to everyone to use.

Armstrong says they pride themselves on always being there for our communities and they’re excited to offer this opportunity.

“This free online platform is an excellent way to support being healthy and active from home. Everyone is welcome and workouts are tailored for all levels and audiences including adults, children, and seniors,” Armstrong said.

The YMCA will also continue to deliver employment services, immigrant services and youth outreach/counselling supports to the community through virtual platforms.

The organization is looking to bring the community together by sharing good news stories of local businesses and individuals stepping up to fight the spread of COVID-19 using the #MyYMyCommunity hashtag.