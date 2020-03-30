Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says those over 70 who are not institutionalized, should make sure that they stay inside.

Dr. David Williams also encouraged community and family members to provide support so they don’t feel forced to leave the house. He also said for those using masks as a form of protection, Ontario’s position is to stick to 2 metres distancing. He said a mask does not make it okay to ignore physical distancing measures, and should only be worn by those in close contact with confirmed cases.

Dr. Williams says private citizens driving with a mask on protects no one, especially themselves.