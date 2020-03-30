MUSKOKA, ON-In order to improve internet connection in Muskoka, Lakeland Energy has purchased CORE Broadband and Interactive North.

In an interview with Lakeland Energy CEO Chris Litschko, the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom was told that this move will allow them to bring faster internet to the areas in cottage country that may not have any at all.

With the purchasing of CORE, Lakeland now has access to more than 100 wireless towers across Muskoka and Southern Parry Sound. “With this acquisition, we will be able to expand throughout our service area offering a faster wireless service utilizing our fibre backbone, while also providing new services such as a hybrid wireless-fibre to the home and business solution,” said Litschko

When asked if the transitions will be smooth for CORE and Interactive customers, Litschko said that they are trying to make change seamless and no adjustments will be made to the user’s billing process.

Litschko said that Muskoka has been underserviced for a long time but now that they have joined companies, they aim to make Muskoka more connected than ever. He said that this will ensure that “businesses can be more competitive and people at home can feel more secure as well as have a better lifestyle.”

Lakeland has established a five-year plan in which they aim to bring faster internet to more remote areas like MacTeir and Port Carling. When asked about what areas they are going to bring service to first, Litschko said they are currently prioritizing which areas have been receiving the most demand.

Lakeland aims to start its various projects on April 1st.