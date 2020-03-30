MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in cottage country.

In a press conference with the Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, it was confirmed that four new cases emerged in Muskoka.

The cases include a Huntsville woman in her 60’s who is self-isolating after travelling to the United States, a Gravenhurst woman in her 50’s who is self-isolating after returning from the United States, a Gravenhurst Man in his 50’s who is self-isolating after going to the United States, and a Huntsville man in his 60’s who is self-isolating after travelling to Austria.

When asked about how some cases are more serious than others, Gardner said that those who are at the highest risk are the people over 60. “The older you get, the greater your risk. By the time you reach 80, your risk can be maybe 15 to 20 percent in which it is fatal.”

To stay up to date on cases and what the health unit is doing, visit their website here.