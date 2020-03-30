MUSKOKA, ON-People in the Districts of Parry Sound and Muskoka are being cautioned by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) that a water safety advisory is in effect.

The advisory lasting until April 2nd warns against high water flows and melting ice that could pose a danger to boaters, anglers and swimmers.

Residents are being encouraged to keep a close watch on conditions regularly as water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise in the coming days.

While flooding is not expected at this time, residents may want to consider looking at their sump pumps to ensure they are working to protect any property against flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

The MNRF is cautioning that with the cool temperatures, banks and shorelines can be slippery and unstable. If anyone plans to go near bodies of water, they are advised to keep close supervision of their children and pets.

The MNRF is also advising caution when driving along forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally impacted by water. Certain roads could be prone to washouts as well as impassible with high water levels.

For the full listing of watershed advisories, visit the Ontario Government website here.