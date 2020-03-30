MUSKOKA, ON-The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation has received a large donation from a group of local cottagers.

The donation of $135,000.00 will go to support the foundations COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. This is used to acquire equipment and supplies related to the outbreak like new ICU beds.

Foundation Chair Jodie Evans expressed her gratitude to all of the individuals who have supported the fund. “Muskoka’s cottagers and seasonal residents have always been strong supporters of the Hospital.”

One of the cottagers who represents the group that donated the gift and wanted to stay anonymous said in a press release that they were pleased to contribute. “Supporting local healthcare and community services is just the right thing to do. We’re all neighbours up here and we wanted to do our part to make sure our Muskoka community remains strong.”

If you would like to contribute to the Foundation’s Emergency Fund, you can do so online here or call 705-645-4404.