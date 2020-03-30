Hydro One Outage Map showing the areas without power.

Nearly a thousand customers are without power after a vehicle collided with a pole.

The incident took place this morning at 9:11 a.m. and has left 977 customers in the dark in Stisted, Chaffey and McMurrich.

A Hydro One crew are now on site, replacing the broken pole.

Estimated restoration time is expected for around 12:30 p.m.

Hydro One is reminding you to stay clear of downed power lines and equipment and ask to never assume they are safe to approach.

For up to date information, you can check out their Power Outage Viewer or download the HydroOne mobile app.