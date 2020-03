Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The province reported 151 new cases today (Saturday), bringing the provincial total to 1,144 confirmed cases with 63 in intensive care.

Upwards of 33,000 people have tested negative in the province, eight people have recovered, and 18 people have died, two of those deaths have not been lab-confirmed.